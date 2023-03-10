Robert Patterson was born at the Lobethal hospital and came to Kangaroo Island as a small boy with his parents Leslie Norman and Ruth Emma, who came to North Cape to begin share farming.
There were only two boys in the family, and Bevan was the younger brother by two and a half years.
They went to school in Kingscote and had to ride their bikes for five miles to catch the school bus on the North Coast Road.
Robert left school at 14 and lived and worked on the farm for a further four years, enjoyed going fishing and became for a while a trainer for the Wisanger Football Club, but felt unable to play football because of his business commitments.
He was very interested in trucks and mechanical vehicles, so after the time on the farm, he went to work driving a truck for Bill Budarick, later buying a second-hand truck.
Robert met school teacher Margaret "Maggie" Humble in 1960 they married in 1962 and built a house in Elizabeth Street and had two children Andrew and Dion.
He bought a new truck and set up a cartage and contracting company in conjunction with his wife, subcontracting to the Kingscote District Council to work on building new roads around the Island.
He worked with Brian Sheridan, Bill Budarick and Stumpy Bell under the boss Keith Burdon.
As his business grew, he expanded it and employed many local men to assist him.
Life continued with Robert truck driving and Maggie teaching with the boys playing football at Wisanger and sailing in the summer.
Robert was one of the trucks dumping stones from North Cape building the walls of the Kingscote tidal swimming pool in 1967.
When they decided to build the new yacht club in 1978, Robert was heavily involved and later spent some time in the rescue boat when his wife and boys were sailing and all travelled to several SA Country and Metropolitan Holdfast Trainer Sailing Championships in 1978 to 80 at Whyalla and Port Augusta.
In 1981, Robert and Maggie built another two story house in Ewens Street but they parted company in October 1982.
He married Pauline Holman in 1989 and became a loving stepdad to her three children Lynette, Mark and David and they built another house in Kingscote.
Business had fallen on lean times on KI so the family relocated to Darwin and Maggie married Kingsford Florance in 1986.
As Robert, Maggie and Pauline's children sailed together and camped together everyone remained friends.
When they left KI, Maggie maintained contact with the family and as a professional photographer travelled to Darwin and took Lynnie and Michael Reif's wedding photos in May 1996.
Robert and Pauline parted company in 1993 but Robert remained working in Darwin and in 2000 he met Kingsford and Maggie in Alice Springs and travelled, swagging together, across to Kalgoorlie up the Western Australian coast and back to Darwin.
Robert returned permanently to Kangaroo Island in 2001 and encouraged Dion to buy a sea block of land at Pelican Lagoon when Tibby Willson divided his farm up.
Robert moved his caravan into the shed built on the property that the family called "The Block".
Robert was very proud of his veggie garden and used to come into Kingscote once a week with his dog Bear and a box of homegrown vegs and sit and talk to Kingsford and Maggie for the afternoon.
Kingsford Robert and Maggie had several camping trips together to Wilcannia in 2001 and Arkaroola in 2002.
And in 2004 Robert and Maggie swagged up through the Flinders Ranges across the Simpson Desert to Cairns, where Maggie took David and Yoshie's wedding photos in August and then up to Cape York, the 4WD trip of a lifetime.
Robert loved the sea and made two trips on cargo and freighter boats through the Pacific, Europe and England.
In 2010-2011, Robert and Maggie made a trip together to South America, Argentina, Falkland Islands, South Georgia, Antarctica and Peru.
Robert and Maggie went together to Michael Corey's daughter Coby and Nathan Roach's wedding in Darwin in May 2011 and Kerri Corey's 50th birthday in Cairns in July 2013 where Maggie was the official photographer.
Robert had a shoulder operation in November 2014 and it is believed he had a stroke on the operating table.
It ended his life on the property and his ability to drive and he went into Carnavon rest home in 2015.
Maggie inherited his little dog Bear and used to take him in for a cuddle and bring Robert to her house for a chat.
His condition deteriorated further and he was admitted to Anchusa nursing home where he remained until his death.
Lynnie and Michael Reif and David and Yoshi Holman visited him during this time.
He looked forward to the times when Dion and Clare with Archie and Eva came over for their monthly visits and they all came to Maggie's house for a barbecue and Dion used to take his dad back to The Block for a visit.
A beautiful memorial service was held at the Florey Chapel in Centennial Park on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Maggie presented the eulogy and Lynnie and Dion presented loving tributes as the children and the guests were treated to a beautiful picture show before coffee and nibbles at the wake.
Robert has wished that his ashes be spread on The Block.
We are all so happy that Robert was able to spend his last Christmas 2022 with us all before his death three weeks later. - Maggie Patterson
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.