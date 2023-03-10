Regional Development Australia - Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island is excited to welcome three new members to its board.
This includes Brett Miller who operates dental surgeries on Kangaroo Island, Nigel Morris who is the Alexandrina Council chief executive, Tom Cosentino who operates a beef cattle enterprise on the Fleurieu Peninsula.
Expressions of interest were made open to the public in late 2022 for regional leaders with vision, drive and business experience to join the board submit an application.
Brett Miller is co-founder and chief executive officer of Miller Dental Group, a nationally recognised organisation delivering solutions to improve oral health and wellbeing outcomes for Australians.
He is also chairman of the Kangaroo Island Business and Brand Alliance, which functions as KI's chamber of commerce, and he is also SA chairperson of Family Business Australia.
As a 2020 40 Under 40 Awards finalist and 2019 Industry Leaders Fund scholarship award recipient, Brett delivers transformational leadership skills founded on a strong understanding of business management.
"It's an honour to be joining the board of RDA AHFKI, given its reputation as a leader not only within our State but indeed nationally," Mr Miller said.
"I bring broad experience having worked and consulted with Government and private sectors both at home and in the UK/Europe.
"During my five years at Business SA, I advised businesses of all shapes and sizes, and have also advised primary producers in the Adelaide Hills and Murray Darling Basin during my time in field of Natural Resource Management.
"As a co-founder of national award-winning charity, the Australia Dental Foundation, I remain a passionate advocate of accessible primary health care and look forward to actively supporting the AHFKI region over the next three years of my appointment."
This brings the total number of board members to 11 after three positions were refilled by existing members, and two positions were vacated.
RDA Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island chief executive officer, Damien Cooke is very pleased with the calibre of applicants who applied for positions on the boards.
"The skills that these new Board members bring will enhance the ability of the Board to drive the future direction and priorities of the RDA in our region," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.