Kangaroo Island residents connecting to Penneshaw's new seawater desalination plant are invited to learn more about the process of joining SA Water's network, as part of community drop-in sessions this week.
The three local sessions are an opportunity for prospective customers in American River, Baudin Beach, Island Beach and Sapphiretown to seek assistance or ask questions about the formal connection application process.
The Island's new two-megalitre-a-day-capacity desalination plant being constructed will supplement the smaller existing nearby facility and Middle River Reservoir, with first water expected from mid-2024.
SA Water's general manager strategy, engagement and innovation, Nicola Murphy said interested property owners could secure a reduced connection rate by submitting their online application by March 24, 2023.
"We've already received significant interest from local residents keen to connect to the Island's new desalinated drinking water supply, and this next stage is an important step for people in the four communities to formalise their intentions," Ms Murphy said.
"The new smaller reticulation mains will be installed to connect each of the four communities later this year, and we have committed to providing a reduced one-off connection fee for people who submit their application before the cut-off date.
"You can still apply to connect to the Island's new water supply after this time, however you'll be required to pay the higher standard state-wide connection rate.
"We encourage anyone looking for help with the application process to head along to any of the three information sessions, where our dedicated project team can lend a hand and answer any questions.
"We have also provided a helpful step-by-step guide on how to complete the online connection form, and this is available at watertalks.sawater.com.au"
The SA Water team will be available for a chat in:
Progress continues on construction of the new desalination plant on Hog Bay Road in Penneshaw, with site earthworks and pouring of the concrete slab now complete.
"A concept landscape plan for the site, designed to minimise the visual impacts on the surrounding area, is also being finalised, and this will be shared with the Penneshaw community later this month," Ms Murphy said.
"This plan was created in collaboration with the Kangaroo Island Council and near neighbour working group, and details the elements designed to improve the site's visual amenity, such as screening and vegetation buffers.
"This is an important project that will provide long-term drinking water security to thousands of residents and businesses on Kangaroo Island, and we will continue to work closely with the community as construction ramps up throughout the coming months."
More information about Kangaroo Island's new seawater desalination plant can be found at watertalks.sawater.com.au
Desal plant landscaping
Kangaroo Island residents are also invited to provide feedback on the Landscaping Concept Plan for SA Water's new desalination plant at Penneshaw.
Developed with the Kangaroo Island Council and neighbouring residents, the plan details methods for reducing visual and noise impacts to the surrounding area.
Residents can complete a survey online at watertalks.sawater.com.au, or at the following community drop-in sessions:
Consultation closes 5pm on Friday, March 31, 2023.
