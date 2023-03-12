The Islander
Info sessions set for new Kangaroo Island desalination customers

Updated March 13 2023 - 11:10am, first published 10:58am
Heavy machinery from contactor Leed installs the desalination water pipeline along Hog Bay Road west of the American River turn-off on Kangaroo Island on Thursday, March 9. Picture supplied

Kangaroo Island residents connecting to Penneshaw's new seawater desalination plant are invited to learn more about the process of joining SA Water's network, as part of community drop-in sessions this week.

