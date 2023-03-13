The Islander
Expert to dig the dirt on good soil health during special visit to Kangaroo Island

Updated March 13 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 12:52pm
KI Landscape Board officers Joe Sullivan, general manager Will Durack and Cassandra Douglas-Hill at the 2023 Kangaroo Island Farming Tools and Tech Field Day held on March 2, 2023. Picture by Stan Gorton

International soil and plant health educator Joel Williams will present his latest findings during a special presentation on Kangaroo Island this month.

