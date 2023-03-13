International soil and plant health educator Joel Williams will present his latest findings during a special presentation on Kangaroo Island this month.
The Soil Health Day event, hosted by the Kangaroo Island Landscape Board on March 20, 2023, will reveal Mr William's latest knowledge on soils biology and foliar nutrition.
The Landscape Board's regional agricultural Landcare facilitator Venetia Bolwell said "What is healthy soil?" was a common question.
"How do we measure it and why do we need it? These are questions farmers, agricultural advisors and even home gardeners have had in recent years," Venetia said.
"We are very excited to have Joel visit the island to discuss a range of strategies farmers can implement to improve input efficiencies and yield.
"He will be able to help address the many questions that are being raised in current discussions about soil health."
An independent farm consultant, Mr Williams founded "Integrated Soils", conducting regular farm visits, plant and soil assessments, as well as interpreting soil, leaf and sap test results.
Mr Williams is a keen communicator and his articles, videos and audio are available on his website www.integratedsoils.com/resources
"We encourage anyone interested in this important subject to join the Kangaroo Island Landscape Board for the day to explore the reality of healthy soils and how to optimise your productivity by integrating farm practices that promote soil health," Ms Bolwell said.
There are three free sessions on Monday, March 20 at Parndana Sports Club from 1pm-3pm there will be discussion on plant nutrition management and roles of the key elements.
Then from 4pm to 5.30pm there is a field walk to investigate soil pits, soil biology and soil organic matter, followed by a 6pm meal.
Finally from 6.30pm to 8.30pm there will be discussion on how plant biodiversity benefits in crop and pasture.
To register your interest please contact Venetia Bolwell on 0437 172 877 or email Venetia.Bolwell@sa.gov.au
This month's Soil Health Day follows the successful 2023 KI Farming Tools and Tech Field Day held Thursday, March 2, at the Cygnet River Racecourse, organised by the KI Landscape Board and AgKI, pictured in the photo above.
Island farmers checked out more than 30 exhibits and learned the latest from speakers.
