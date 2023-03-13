Finals underway for Kangaroo Island lawn bowlers | PHOTOS

Semi Finals - Birchmore, March 9
First Semi Kingscote Blue 47/4 def Parndana White 35/0
Y Turner, J Lovering, T Johnson, M Barrett 21 def B Paxton, P Hacker, C Bell, K Turner 18; L Bell, T Kempster, H Berden, M Glasson 26 def J Kelly, Y Hams, E Murton S Hacker 17
Second Semi Kingscote Gold 54/4 def Birchmore Orange 26/0
E Florance, C Liu, S Graham, J Bell 31 def C Newman, B Collins, J Cowin, J Clifford 17; T Boxer, M Barker, L Werner, G Steinwedel 23 def C Jarman, P O'Brien, B Beal, M Lehmann 9
Kingscote Blue will play Birchmore Orange in Prelim Final at Parndana on March 14. Kingscote Gold proceed to Grand Final on March 16 in Kingscote.
Semi Finals - played Kingscote March 9
Semi Final 1 - Birchmore Orange 29 (0) lost to Birchmore Grey 46 (4)
P Russell J Turner P Whyte 13 lost to J Barrett D Lovering K Jarman 22; D Clifford S Sampson G Glynn 16 lost to R Cass G Morris T Lehmann 24
Semi Final 2 - Kingscote Blue 34 (3.5) def Kingscote Gold 33 (.5)
J Preusker M Griffith S Bell 16 drew K Glasson J Lovering D Steinwedel 16; G Walden P Maclean C Boxer 18 def J Berden M Kleinig R Barrett 17
Premilinary Final - Tues, March 14 at Parndana - Kingscote Gold v Birchmore Grey
Grand Final - Thurs, March 16 at Kingscote - Kingscote Blue v Winner Prelim Final
Preliminary Final, March 11: Kingscote Blue 129 def Kingscote Gold 99 - at Kingscote
V McAuley S Graham J Bell M Griffith 30 def G Platten M Barker T Johnson D Steinwedel 13; J Waller L Werner J McEvoy B Keitel 27 def N Chambers S Palmer P Barker M Barrett 23; T Boxer D Browne J Kerry C Boxer 24 def K Glasson B Patterson J Berden M Kleinig 18; E Florance T Kempster H Berden S Bell 23 lost to B Ulstrup J Chambers M Glasson R Barrett 26; W Walden C Liu J Preusker P Maclean 25 def L Bell G Spicer John Lovering G Steinwedel 19
Grand Final - Sat, March 18 - Parndana Red v Kingscote Blue - at Birchmore
