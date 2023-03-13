The Islander
Parndana secures 2023 Kangaroo Island Cricket Grand Final berth after defeating Western Districts | PHOTOS

By Right Arm Very Ordinary
Updated March 13 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 2:13pm
Parndana has secured a berth in the Kangaroo Island 2022-2023 Grand Final against MacGillivray next weekend.

