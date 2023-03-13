Parndana has secured a berth in the Kangaroo Island 2022-2023 Grand Final against MacGillivray next weekend.
A comprehensive bowling performance by Parndana set up a seven-wicket victory in the Preliminary Final against Western Districts at Wisanger on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Winning the toss and electing to bat, the Western Districts innings did not begin how they would have wanted.
In only the second over, Howard was left pushing at a Tom Wurst short ball and only succeeded in hitting it almost straight up, into the waiting hands of Zach Trethewey.
Larcombe then played a full blooded cut shot into the hands of Fernando 3 overs later and Western Districts were reeling at 2/7.
This brought Guerson and Boyle to the crease, who had combined for the game winning 58 run partnership a fortnight earlier.
Unfortunately, it was not to be in the Preliminary, as Wurst saw Guerson caught at covers by a brilliant diving catch by Jaan Kuchel.
His next over saw Boyle caught and bowled on a shot he'd like to have again and suddenly Western Districts were 4/20.
The next over saw things go from bad to worse. McMulkin (2/21) had Rowsell clean bowled, then saw his opening partner take a clean catch at first slip on Whale's first delivery.
Laverty fell in the next over, again to a shot he'd like to have again, to reduce the Saints to 7/28 and give Wurst (5/14) his fifth.
Henry Hammat provided some resistance, scoring 10*, but with Cooper (3/6) finishing the tail, Western Districts were left with only 48 runs on the board.
To pull off a miracle, Western Districts needed early wickets and lots of them.
Unfortunately, Zach Trethewey (24* from 22 deliveries) stood in their way. Boyle did manage to snare Sexton, but not before the score had reached 26.
He then bowled Richardson his next over, but at the other end runs were flowing freely as Zach Trethewey continued doing what he does best. At 2/37, the game was beyond the reach of the Saints.
Fernando fell in the pursuit of an early finish and Wurst probably should have been gone too, but for a dropped catch with the score on 46.
But runs from Zach Trethewey at the other end prevented any calamity, as he saw the Roosters home in only eight overs.
Parndana now move on to the Grand Final where, for the third year running, they will be playing MacGillivray, this time hosted by Western Districts. - Right Arm Very Ordinary
