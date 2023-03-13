The Kangaroo Island Motor Club held its yearly KI Sprint event on Sunday, March 12, 2023.
This year saw 24 cars complete 168 quarter-mile passes down the closed street track on Arranmore Road outside of Kingscote, an excellent effort by all involved in that part of the day.
The fastest time for the day was owned by KI's oldest teenager Darky Bruce in his beautifully prepared Holden VE Commodore Maloo ute.
Second was Cryil Connell in his classic Ford Capri, followed closely by Will Escabache in his supercharged V6 Ford Falcon Typhoon.
This year we also catered the event ourselves a special mention to our cooks Colin Warren and Ben Cook, food servers Nannette Crabb, Georgi Warren, Lesley Walker and also to barkeeper Deb Farnden, a magnificent effort.
We would also like to thank the huge turn out of spectators it was a great day out, great to see so many families enjoying the event.
Many thanks to all our sponsors, without you it would be impossible to hold the Sprint and a big thank-you to Julie Walters from the KI Council for getting us across the line with all the required paperwork. - Brad Tonkin
