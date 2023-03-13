The Islander
Record number of young people enter Kangaroo Island Easter Art Exhibition

Isla Smith, 11 (right) and her brother Cody, 9, are excited about the upcoming 2023 Kangaroo Island Easter Art Exhibition. Picture by Vanessa Wilson

A dedicated push to draw children and young people to enter the Kangaroo Island Easter Art Exhibition has been a huge success, with six times more entrants compared to the 2021 event.

