A dedicated push to draw children and young people to enter the Kangaroo Island Easter Art Exhibition has been a huge success, with six times more entrants compared to the 2021 event.
We caught up with Isla Smith, 11, and her brother Cody, 9, on Dudley Peninsula about them entering this year's competition.
"I entered the exhibition because I love doing art and I love showing it to people," Isla Smith said,
Isla did a water colour of Pennington Bay, one of her favourite beaches. "I love the rockpools there," she said.
Mum Katherine believes it's important for young people to be involved in the arts.
"I think it really helps them to express themselves. It helps with mental health. Encourages creativity and is also good for children to relax away from screen time," Katherine said.
Isla has entered a painting of a hooded plover in the ANSTO Shorebirds Competition last year and got a certificate of high achievement..
"I would say, you should just get out there do it. Don't worry about winning awards, entering the exhibition will give you confidence," Isla said. "I really want to become an artist when you grown so I am going to learn some new techniques," Isla said.
Kangaroo Island Easter Art Exhibition Co-ordinator Michele Lane said she was "absolutely thrilled" with the high number of junior entries.
"This year's exhibition will truly be a celebration of community art at its best with children and youth returning as a major component," Ms Lane said.
"The Committee is absolutely overjoyed with the high number of junior entries. There really is no better place in South Australia for young budding artists to be surrounded by such visual inspiration, guidance and support."
Ms Lane said the Committee had worked side-by-side with local teachers to promote the Exhibition which had helped a great deal in encouraging participation.
"There was also generous anonymous donation of $500 and the Kingscote Gift shop Art Supply contributed vouchers for art supplied, which have been greatly appreciated," Ms Lane added.
In addition, two prize winners in the 13-years-and-over section will have the opportunity to be tutored by an artist in a Kangaroo Island studio.
In addition to the children and young people, 135 adults have also entered the event, bringing the total number of overall contenders to 217 - 15 more entrants than in 2023.
