The New Shoots Music Festival scheduled for Saturday, March 25, 2023 on the Penneshaw Oval has been cancelled due to a lack of ticket sales.
East End Events Committee chairman Andy Gilfillan made the difficult announcement on Tuesday, March 14.
"With heavy hearts, we had to make the incredibly difficult decision to cancel New Shoots for 2023," Andy said
Based on a flattening trend line of ticket sales, the committee had no option but to cancel the event. All current ticket holders will be notified by email about refund options.
"We are very sorry to have to make this announcement," he said. "Our committee have put in a massive effort and it is our intention to continue to host events on KI in the future."
Kangaroo Island's largest music festival, New Shoots was created by local SA Country Fire Service members, who wanted to do more for the community after the 2019-20 bushfires.
"The committee wishes thank everyone who has supported the event. We look forward to working with you in the future," Andy said.
