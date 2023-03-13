The Islander
New Shoots Music Festival is cancelled for 2023 due to slow sales

Updated March 14 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:38am
New Shoots Music Festival on Penneshaw Oval was born out of Kangaroo Island fires, holding one successful event in between COVID. Picture supplied

The New Shoots Music Festival scheduled for Saturday, March 25, 2023 on the Penneshaw Oval has been cancelled due to a lack of ticket sales.

