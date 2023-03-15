The Kangaroo Island Business and Brand Alliance board at its first meeting for 2023 appointed Maria Waters as its chairperson.
Maria, ATEC's workforce coordinator and KI and Kangaroo Island Business Hub coordinator, has been a KIBBA board member since November 2021, also holding the position of deputy chair since that time.
Maria takes over the role of chairperson from Brett Miller, managing director of KI Dental, who has filled the role for the past three years.
Brett was appointed by the board as deputy chairperson.
And recently he was also appointed to the board of Regional Development Australia - Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island .
Meanwhile, make sure not to miss a free workshop from 7am to 10.30am this Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Business Hub on the "what" and "why" of workplace wellbeing.
A safe and healthy workplace leads to greater productivity outcomes, fewer work-related injuries and illnesses and improved health outcomes.
Enjoy a complimentary breakfast while you hear from ReturnToWorkSA, SafeWork SA, Wellbeing SA, Workplace Wellbeing and Beyond Blue.
