Maria Waters appointed chairperson of Kangaroo Island Business and Brand Alliance

Updated March 15 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:25am
Stop by and see Maria Waters at KI Business Hub in Kingscote to develop your own resilience plan thanks to the KI Business Climate Roadmap. Picture by Stan Gorton

The Kangaroo Island Business and Brand Alliance board at its first meeting for 2023 appointed Maria Waters as its chairperson.

