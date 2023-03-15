The Islander
Call out for SA Ambulance Service volunteers on Kangaroo Island

Updated March 15 2023 - 11:42am, first published 11:33am
Penneshaw volunteer ambulance officer Mos Howard is the 2023 Kangaroo Island Council Citizen of the Year for volunteering for SA Ambulance Service for more than 10 years. Picture by Stan Gorton

SA Ambulance Service this week launched its volunteer recruitment campaign, Answer the Call. The campaign aims to attract volunteers across country South Australia.

