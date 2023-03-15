The Islander
Deadline to comment on Gobell Salt Lake Tourist Park Development proposal at Pelican Lagoon

By Stan Gorton
Updated March 15 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 11:42am
Nic Design Studio in Adelaide is proposing accommodation pods on the salt lake at 3352 Hog Bay Road at Pelican Lagoon on Kangaroo Island. Picture from Nic Design Studio website

Pelican Lagoon area residents say the deadline to comment on the proposed tourism development at Gobell salt lake near YMCA Corner is next Thursday, March 23, 2023.

