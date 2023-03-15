Pelican Lagoon area residents say the deadline to comment on the proposed tourism development at Gobell salt lake near YMCA Corner is next Thursday, March 23, 2023.
The development and any local government involvement was also due to be discussed at the Kangaroo Island Council's March meeting on Tuesday this week.
The Islander wrote about the proposal back in July 2022 and also looked into the salt lake's mining history.
The pod accommodation development is being proposed at 3352 Hog Bay Road, by Nic Design Studio in Adelaide.
After nearly a year in the pipeline, the official plans for the Gobell Salt Lake Tourist Park Development have been published online on the Plan SA Portal for Public Submissions.
The proposed plan is to build "a tourist park comprising 20 glamping tents, amenities blocks, boardwalks, jetty, water storage tanks and associated earthworks" at the old CSR gypsum mine industrial site, immediately east of Pelican Lagoon.
Residents have spoken to the planning officer who has advised that submissions must be made by the portal only.
Submissions will only be considered if they point to a specific breach of the planning code policies.
Any submissions attacking the nature of business model, artistic design aspects, and perceived inappropriateness of the development will be ignored.
Neighbours' concerns include wastewater and sewage, the lake's connection to Pelican Lagoon, industrial site contamination, birdlife, night lights and impacts on wildlife, including bats and insects, as well a potential mining wall failure below the lake surface, and whether jet skis and other craft would be permitted.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
