Floating flowers farewell prominent KI resident and sailor Anthea Cowell

The boat ramp at American River was the site of a beautiful floral tribute to recently deceased Kangaroo Island sailor Anthea Cowell last Sunday morning, March 12, 2023.
Royal SA Yacht Squadron members and sailors from the local Strawbridge Point sailing group gathered together to stage the moving ceremony.
The ceremony included scattering floral tributes onto the water at the boat ramp.
About eight boats travelled over from Adelaide for the weekend, which was the third visit under the banner of Kangaroo Island Sail Support, an initiative started after the 2019-2020 bushfires.
We hope to continue to forge the relationship between mainland and Island sailors, with interest growing for future KISS events.
On the day of her actual funeral in February, flags in American River were flown at half mast in this amazing woman's honour.
Anthea and her husband Jamie Cowell were very much part of KI life having established a successful sheep farm from virgin scrub at D'Estrees Bay in the 1950s.
When not sheering sheep, breeding cattle or fattening up lambs, the couple could be found messing around in boats at American River and beyond.
Their three children Jane, Trish and Sam were all attracted to the water and found it quite normal when their parents sailed to Adelaide to pick them up from boarding school and then sailed them back to their Island home for holidays.
The energetic family's first boat was "Fife", a 21-foot yacht that as a virtual wreck that needed much renovating and re-rigging.
But once done, it was a source of great fun for the family.
Their next boat "Woodwind", a 25-foot Top Hat design, was launched in time for opening day of the Kangaroo Island Yacht Club.
In 1975, they purchased "Morning Hustler", a 34-foot Sparkman and Stevens design and sailed her to Sydney to take part in the Sydney to Hobart race in 1979.
Anthea had organised and run the shearing of 7000 sheep before joining the crew.
She was the second woman to have ever been in the race, and the first woman to have ever done it as an active crew member.
She was also amazingly agile and capable.
She is remembered fondly for having untangled a wineglass in a misbehaving spinnaker at night on a bouncing foredeck in a Force 8 gale, all the while ensuring that the steak on the gimballed stove did not overcook.
The Cowells took party in another Sydney to Hobart race in1981 and she supervised another shearing while on board.
In 1983, they took part in the Melbourne to Hobart race and Sovereign Series and races and won.
Serious cruising began for this couple in 1985 when they sailed to New Zealand for three months with two other crew.
Jamie's charts of the route to Melbourne had an interesting note where Jamie had marked the point where "Morning Hustler" had logged 65,000 nautical miles.
That's three times around the world. And Anthea sailed nearly all of these miles with him.
"Morning Hustler" remains in the family and Sam's children have grown up sailing in her too.
Jamie and Anthea sold the D'Estrees farm and retired and moved to American River.
Anthea continued to live there after Jamie died in 2003.
She loved Kangaroo Island and enjoyed being part of the American River community.
She made all sailors welcome, often providing her home for group gatherings.
One of her biggest joys was to be given the title of "Honorary Commodore" of the Strawbridge Pointers sailing group.
Members acknowledge that Anthea knew more about sailing than they did.
Her final years were spent in Adelaide for health reasons.
Flowers were gathered from gardens on the mainland and from her American River home for Sunday's tribute.
A fitting gesture for this amazing woman.
- Sally Metzer, RSAYS member and initiator of the annual Kangaroo Island Sail Support (KISS) cruise to Kangaroo Island
Compiled from Anthea Cowell's eulogy, written by her children
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.