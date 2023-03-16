The Islander
Fryar family celebrates 30 years of egg production with Kangaroo Island Free Range Eggs

Stan Gorton
Stan Gorton
March 16 2023
The Fryar family just celebrated 30 years of egg production, with Kangaroo Island Free Range Eggs going from strength to strength.

