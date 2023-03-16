The Fryar family just celebrated 30 years of egg production, with Kangaroo Island Free Range Eggs going from strength to strength.
The business has grown to the operation it is today, with 80,000 full-beaked pasture raised hens producing two semi-truck loads of true free-range eggs sent to the mainland every week.
The Islander took a tour of the Fryar's egg farm earlier this month, visiting a brooding shed, the chook paddocks and also the new brand-new processing and packing plant.
Tom and Fiona Fryar started KI Free Range Eggs with just a few hundred hens at their property at Cygnet River back in 1992.
That grew to 10,000 birds, after which the business needed room to grow and the farm land in the Haines area was acquired and the egg farm moved in 2002.
After many years of hard work along with their sons Thomas and Jason and daughter in laws Kirby and Bonnie, the business has now grown to have more than 25 employees.
They now run about 80,000 full-beaked pasture raised hens on about 2000 hectares, at no more than 190 hens per hectare - true free range.
KI Freight takes two semi-truck loads of the eggs to Adelaide every week.
They supply to outlets across Kangaroo Island, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney with one of the most wholesome and tastiest eggs available.
A tip to picking a double yolker is to go for the brownest Jumbo egg, as the browner the egg, the younger and more productive the bird.
"Our chickens produce more Jumbo eggs because they are less stressed, and more productive with better and natural food," Thomas said.
"Chef's comment that they can't get over the taste of our eggs."
Thomas and Jason started working full time in the business alongside their parents in about 2005, after they finished school.
They buy in day-old Highline Brown chicks from Victoria, keeping them in special brooding sheds for about eight weeks until they are old enough to live outside.
They are then moved out to the paddocks to their raised mobile chicken sheds, where they spend their lives and are never locked in.
Tom Snr pointed out that his shed design had not changed over the years, and they are still using the original shed he built.
Maremma guardian dogs live with the hens on the farm, keeping guard over them day and night to protect them from any predators such as feral cats or wedged tailed eagles.
Workers enter laying sheds once a day, seven days a week to collect the eggs.
The Fryars are proud of the brand-new washing, processing and packing shed built in the last couple of years, filled with the latest equipment.
Most workers are locals, with support of about half a dozen backpackers from around the world, who love to come and enjoy island life.
While the Fryars are supplying some major supermarkets, in addition to smaller supermarkets such as Drakes, IGA and other independents, they are cautious about not growing too fast.
"We're happy to be a niche product," Thomas said.
Islanders know the mail barrel at the farm entrance that every year is painted in the colours of the Island's winning football team each year.
That tradition started about 15 years ago when the winning team painted the mailbox as part of Mad Monday celebrations.
And it continues to this day with the Fryars using Wisanger's win two years ago to replace the barrel with a much bigger old truck water tank.
The Fryar's are looking forward to it one day being Wisanger's sporting colours once again!
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
