TAFE SA is establishing a new Regional Skills Advisory Committee in the Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island as part of its ongoing commitment to the region's education and training needs.
The committee will play a key role in identifying skills needs and working with TAFE SA to ensure training offered in the region is sustainable, viable and relevant to local employers and industry.
The establishment of the Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu and KI committee follows the successful launch of the Limestone Coast committee, which was the pilot for another five regional committees being established across the state.
TAFE SA is currently seeking nominations from industry and community members interested in joining the Regional Skills Advisory Committee.
Chief executive David Coltman said it was an exciting opportunity for members of the community to contribute to the planning and development of training in the Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu and KI.
"TAFE SA is looking forward to strengthening our engagement with the local community through the new Regional Skills Advisory Committee," Mr Coltman said.
"We welcome nominations from industry and employers, schools, community service providers and others with an interest in developing a skilled workforce that meets the region's needs now and into the future."
The Regional Skills Advisory Committee will bring together representatives from TAFE SA and industry as well as other community stakeholders to develop and implement a Regional Skills Action Plan and follow-up projects.
Mr Coltman says the establishment of a Regional Skills Advisory Committee is a direct response to feedback from TAFE SA's draft Regional Plan 2021-22, which was released in September 2021.
The draft plan provided a framework for a new way of working with regional communities and industries.
"Through the consultation and feedback process it was evident that communities wanted to be involved in TAFE SA decision making at a local level and be able to provide suggestions, identify improvements and highlight future skills needs," Mr Coltman said.
"South Australian regions are diverse and have different needs and aspirations. The Regional Skills Advisory Committee will enable the local community to engage with TAFE SA and have a greater say in the training provided on the Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu and KI.
"We are committed to increasing accessibility to training and education opportunities across regional, rural and remote South Australia and the Regional Skills Advisory Committees will help us to achieve this."
SA Minister for Education, Training and Skills, Blair Boyer has visited many regional centres and said each region had its own specific needs and expertise.
"That's why I'm so pleased we are announcing the TAFE Regional Skills Advisory Committee and calling for local members," Mr Boyer said.
"The Regional Skills Advisory Committee will drive how we establish a regional voice in identifying the training offerings of TAFE SA so it is sustainable and valuable to the local market."
For further information and to nominate for a position on the Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu and KI Regional Skills Advisory Committee, visit the TAFE SA website - www.tafesa.edu.au/about-tafesa/regional-skills advisory
