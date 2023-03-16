The Island Care Food Project celebrated one year in operation with a barbecue on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
The Kangaroo Island service has expanded in the past year to now include click-and-collect service from mainland supermarkets.
The project operates out of the Island Care community centre on Pennington Avenue behind the yacht club in Kingscote.
The Island Care Food Project is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am to 6pm.
There are now about 15 volunteers involved in the project and the centre also offers a local produce table and affordable meal options.
Coordinator Paul Gibson said the project was set to expand and offer light lunches with and drinks during days of operation, while project can also supply local cafes with produce and also do catering itself.
Paul and another volunteer drive the truck and van to Adelaide every Tuesday, picking up fresh produce from the Pooraka markets and also direct from producers.
They stop in at Woolworths and Coles to collect items that KI residents have clicked on the supermarket websites.
Although Island Care asks that participants don't order fruit and veg through click and collect, as fresh produce is available at the centre.
Paul also brings back additional meat and bread through the Coles supermarket charity, Second Bite.
On average he spends about 17 hours each trip driving and shopping, with SeaLink ferry helping out with travel costs.
"We are non-government funded and operate on a self-sustainable model," Paul said. "We've never taken a government dollar and have no paid staff, everyone is a volunteer."
At the entrance to the centre, sits the old red race car that once stood out the front of Morrison's Foodland in Kingscote.
Electrician Steve Mattschoss fixed up the car and it is now free to ride and very popular with visiting children.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
