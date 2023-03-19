MacGillivray takes home the double in KI cricket grand final

Old rivals Parndana and MacGillivray faced off in the 2022/2023 Kangaroo Island Cricket Association Senior Grand Final held at Western Districts Cricket Club.
It was a bleak and drizzly afternoon on Saturday, March 18, 2023, which turned out to be a bowler's paradise for both sides.
With Parndana going for a threepeat and MacGillivray looking to spoil their party, there were nerves all round as Parndana won the toss, sending MacGillivray onto the field to get the game under way.
A scratchy start from both teams, the nerves soon settled and a tight contest between opening batters and bowlers ensued.
Runs were hard to come by once K. Bolto (3/28 off 10) and R. Florance (2/14 off 8) found their line and length, and their consistent pressure from both ends.
As well as a high quality of fielding resulted in J. Sexton slashing at a widish K. Bolto delivery which ended up in I. Bolto's safe hands at first slip to bring about the first wicket.
S. Horjus set about playing his natural game, but when an R. Florance full toss slipped through Horjus' defence and found middle peg, it sparked a Parndana collapse.
Z. Trethewey played back onto his stumps fishing at a wide delivery, soon followed by T. Richardson getting claimed with an amazing diving catch by D. Lockett off R. Florance bowling, then J. Kuchel trapped in front by K. Bolto.
When a batters mix up saw T. McMulkin head back to the sidelines with the score on 6/33, it was up to S. Fernando and T. Wurst to try and spark some sort of partnership.
They managed just 15 runs before M. Loots (2/5 off 5.3) snuck an off spinner through Fernando's defence while at the other end captain R. Bullard (2/7 off 3) claimed T. Wurst with the help of a brilliant diving catch to ball magnet M. Loots.
The two would combine again to claim the last two wickets with the help of J. Bald at slip, leaving Parndana reeling at 10/56 at the early change of innings.
Most cricket pundits, including many in the strong crowd would say defending 56 would be an insurmountable task for Parndana, but cricket is a funny game at the best of times and throw in the pressure of a grand final and anything can happen.
It started to happen with T. McMulkin claiming the first wicket in J. Bald off the third ball of the innings, assisted by J. Davis at second slip with a great catch low and to the right.
At 1/0, T. Lovering and B. Willson tried desperately to get through the opening overs from T. McMulin (3/27 off 10) and T. Wurst (3/34 off 9) unscathed, but it wasn't to be for Lovering when a cut shot found the fingertips of J. Davis at third slip who parried it into the air.
It looked certain to fall safely until T. McMulkin at first slip dove at full stretch to claim the ball before it hit the grass.
If nerves were stretched before the start of the innings, then at 2/0 they were are breaking point and the 2020/2021 GF flashed into memory, while Parndana had belief that their total was defendable.
A 25-run partnership between R. Bullard (21 from 26) and B. Willson gave some relief to MacGillivray and their fingernails.
But once again the Hawks lost quick wickets in succession, first Willson edging off T. Wurst and then Bullard getting the ball high on the bat and holing out to Z. Trethewey off McMulkin.
I. Bolto followed B. Willson's wicket and left C. Bolto and R. Florance with 24 left for victory, which doesn't sound like much but must have felt like a mountain to climb given the trend for the day.
R. Florance's innings (10* off 23) showed experience beyond his years, and the cool, calm and collected C. Bolto (13 from 20) combined for a 24 run partnership and took the game away from Parndana with good running between wickets and patient shot selection.
In the end, the Hawks held their nerves to take away the KICA Stacey Shield in a low-scoring but very-entertaining affair.
K. Bolto taking home the Trevor Dunstan Memorial Trophy for Best on Ground.
Congratulations to all association trophy winners on their well earned awards.
A big thank-you to Western Districts for hosting the day, to all the coaches, umpires, scorers and volunteers, who helped out throughout the year and to SeaLink for its ongoing sponsorship.
MacGillivray and Wisanger faced off early on Saturday for the KICA Junior Grand Final on a cold and drizzly morning at Gosse Oval.
Wisanger won the toss and elected to bat to get the runs on the board.
MacGillivray opening bowlers started well, giving nothing away for the Wisanger openers T. Turner and A. Turner to capitalise on.
Eventually patience paid off for the Turners, with both retiring despite relentless pressure from MacGillivray.
With new Wisanger batters at the crease, the MacGillivray bowling pressure didn't ease, and the growing pressure to score runs led to a middle order collapse for Wisanger.
Persistent line and length regularly paid off for the MacGillivray bowlers, with two wickets each to K. Macauley and S. Greco and a wicket each to T. Warren and R. Macauley.
With a sharp runout to K. Henderson, Wisanger were all out for 72.
Wisanger opening bowlers got off to a great start in defending their total, bowling a consistent line and length forcing the MacGillivray openers in K. Henderson and T. Florance to wait for the rare loose ball to pounce on.
In the end their patience won out with both retiring, in the case of Florance by almost sending a 6 through the windscreen of a spectators car parked well past the senior boundary, a clean as hit as you'll see at any level.
Wisanger bowlers kept the pressure on the Hawks, with a couple of big wickets falling but all of the MacGillivray middle order contributed to varying degrees to ensure the Wisanger total was passed in the 17th over, handing the MacGillivray Hawks the KICA Junior Trophy.
Tait Florance receiving the Ian Sarson Trophy for Best on Ground. - Michael Slade
Senior Trophies Winners
Junior Trophy Winners
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.