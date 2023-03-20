The Islander
Parndana gets threepeat in Kangaroo Island tennis grand final for 2023

By The Lefty
Updated March 20 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 11:07am
Parndana and Western Districts White fought it out for the Kangaroo Island tennis grand final playing at the Gosse Oval on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

