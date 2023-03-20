Parndana and Western Districts White fought it out for the Kangaroo Island tennis grand final playing at the Gosse Oval on Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Parndana going for three flags in a row managed to come away with the threepeat with a 12 sets to 0 win.
The day got underway with Kate Murray and Crystal Stewart defeating Olivia Downing and Oscar Turner 6-3 6-1.
Ryan Tilling and Harry Beggs wearing matching outfits for the occasion defeated Lucas Boyle and Lauren Downing 6-1 6-3.
Cam Stewart and Simon Windsor played arguably the best game of the day against the ever-reliable Tracy Downing and Darren Morris 7-6 (9-7) 6-4.
This led to the ultimate pairing of SK and Riley Puckridge up against Whiskas and normally Greg Downing but, through a hamstring torn from the bone was replaced by the very handy Andrew Fogden.
The final score 6-0 6-2.
The reverse doubles scores:
Jackson Short won the Bryan Kelly Junior Trophy.
Most doubles won went to Ryan Tilling, while runner-up most doubles went to Riley Puckridge.
Thank-you to Kangaroo Island Tennis Association for another successful tennis season. - "The Lefty"
