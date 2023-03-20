The Islander
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Kangaroo Island Lawn Bowls grand finals for 2022-2023

Updated March 20 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 12:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

2022-2023 Kangaroo Island Lawn Bowls

Ladies Preliminary Final played at Parndana on March 14

Birchmore Orange 55 def Kingscote Blue 38

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.