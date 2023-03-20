Kangaroo Island Lawn Bowls grand finals for 2022-2023

Birchmore Orange 55 def Kingscote Blue 38
C Newman, B Collins, J Cowin, J Clifford 18 lost to Y Turner, J Chambers, T Johnson, M Barrett 26
J Possingham, P O'Brien, B Beal, M Lehmann 37 def L Bell, T Kempster, H Berden M Glasson 12
Ladies Grand Final played at Kingscote on March 16
Kingscote Gold 31 lost to Birchmore Orange 40
C Liu, M Barker, S Graham, J Bell 15 lost to J Possingham, P O'Brien, B Beal, M Lehmann 26
E Florance, B Platten, T Boxer, G Steinwedel 16 def C Newman, B Collins, J Cowin, J Clifford 14
This is the first time in 20 years that Birchmore Orange have won the Kangaroo Island Ladies Pennants competition.
Premlinary Final played at Parndana on March 14
Kingscote Gold 26 lost to Birchmore Grey 32
N Chambers K Glasson J Berden 11 lost to R Cass G Morris T Lehmann 20
G Platten J Lovering D Steinwedel 15 def J Barrett D Lovering K Jarman 12
Grand Final - played at Kingscote on March 16
Kingscote Blue 48 def Birchmore Grey 32
J Preusker M Griffith S Bell 30 def R Cass G Morris T Lehmann
W Walden P Maclean C Boxer 18 lost to J Barrett D Lovering K Jarman 20
Parndana Red 121 def Kingscote Blue 117
J Burry Tom Bell Claire Downing M Couchman 31 def V McAuley S Graham J Bell M Griffith 25
G Couchman J Kelly Chris Downing D Hateley 24 def J Waller P Barker (sub) T McEvoy B Keitell 22
J Vigar G Barrett M May Tony Bell 15 lost to T Boxer D Browne J Kerry C Boxer 30
P Cooper S Davis S Carter J Hateley 26 def E Florance T Kempster H Berden S Bell 18
B Kelly C Bell P Burry Trevor Bell 25 def W Walden C Liu J Preusker P Maclean 22
Congratulations Parndana Red to an exciting finish.
