The Islander
Home/News/Local News

Our Town mental health initiative underway on Kangaroo Island

Updated March 20 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Five insights for Kangaroo Island Our Town. Picture supplied

Our Town is a $15 million long-term regional mental health initiative funded by the Fay Fuller Foundation working with The Australian College of Social Innovation (TACSI) and Clear Horizon, which aims to build the capabilities of regional towns in South Australia to develop community responses to mental health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.