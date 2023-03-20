Our Town mental health initiative underway on Kangaroo Island

Our Town is a $15 million long-term regional mental health initiative funded by the Fay Fuller Foundation working with The Australian College of Social Innovation (TACSI) and Clear Horizon, which aims to build the capabilities of regional towns in South Australia to develop community responses to mental health.
Our Town arose from the findings of a report commissioned by the Fay Fuller Foundation in 2017 which showed a disconnect between the intentions of health policy in South Australia and the experiences of those navigating the health system.
It also evidenced that mental health challenges were more prevalent in rural and remote areas, and that people within those communities were less likely than their metropolitan counterparts to seek help.
Our Town demonstrates the important and powerful role communities play in responding to their own mental health and wellbeing.
The communities of Ceduna, Berri, Kimba, Cummins and Mid-Murray who received Our Town funding have been actively showing over the last two years how change is possible when you work at the level of local cultures and mindsets.
In December 2019, the Kangaroo Island Our Town team first heard we were shortlisted for the Our Town initiative after a lengthy grant process which included a visit by Fay Fuller and TACSI to the island in November.
In January 2020 with our community grappling with the bushfires, the team was approached by the Fay Fuller Foundation who advised they didn't want the application process for the Our Town initiative to be an additional stress for us at this point in time.
The Fay Fuller Foundation had decided to award $3 million long-term funding for Kangaroo Island Our Town.
They wanted to ensure we could focus on our short-term needs, knowing we could engage with the initiative when we were ready to look towards the long-term mental health challenges our community will face on top of what we had already identified in our initial grant back in early 2019.
Over the next 12 months you will learn more and more about Kangaroo Island Our Town as the team gets out and about to activate this community initiative - if you want to know more don't be afraid to ask one of our team.
In the meantime, find us on Facebook or email us at kangarooislandourtown@gmail.com and one of our community connectors will be in touch.
