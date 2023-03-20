A good crowd attended the Kangaroo Island Gallery last Friday night, March 17, 2023 for the opening of its annual Autumn Exhibition, this year titled "It's Easy Being Green".
It was also St Patrick's Day and Colin Wilson won the greenest-of-the-green, best-dressed award.
The 2D Painting category was won by Amelia Oates with "My Country", while 2D Print was won by Kathy O' Brien with "My Garden".
Graeme Stokes won the Photography section with "Emission", and Babs Wiadrowski won the 3D Category with her "The Hawk's Nest is Safe" sculpture.
KICE Year 8 student Lahaina Mitra-Vyas won both the Youth Award with "Barn Owl in the Greenery" and the Youth Encouragement Award with "Colour of Drift".
Lahaina and her parents, mum Dr Rupshi Mitra and dad Dr Ajai Vyas, both neuroscientists who moved from Singapore to American River to semi-retire in the past year.
The young artist took inspiration from the native animals around her, and she enjoyed working in acrylic, water colour and oils.
"I like animals a lot and think they and their habitat should be preserved," she said.
Dr Rupshi Mitra also enjoys art and entered a number of works, including one that took inspiration from her neuroscience work and the human brain.
The KI Gallery would like to thank guest speaker Bob Teasdale for his thoughtful address and Deb Sleeman, sculptor, who judged the exhibition.
Deb congratulated the winners, saying how difficult it was to choose between the many excellent entries.
Bob spoke about the importance of acknowledging the former Aboriginal inhabitants of the land, and also said it was not easy to be green, it should be, as the natural world sustained us all.
The artists all responded to the theme and some portrayed the idea that it actually was not easy to be green. Come along and see for yourself.
KIAS would like to thank the artists who created the works that can be seen in the Murray Street, Kingscote gallery's Top Room until April 30, open every day from 10am until 5pm.of Kangaroo Island Gallery.
Thanks is also given to the local businesses - SeaLink, The Islander Estate, Fine Art KI and the KI Council - who once again showed support of the arts with donations for the event and raffle.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
