The Islander
It's Easy being Green at Kangaroo Island Gallery | PHOTOS

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated March 20 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:26pm
A good crowd attended the Kangaroo Island Gallery last Friday night, March 17, 2023 for the opening of its annual Autumn Exhibition, this year titled "It's Easy Being Green".

Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

