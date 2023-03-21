The annual KI Black Dog Ride was a big success with 79 motorcycles and 15 pillions participating in the "One Dayer".
This was the 11th year riders have gathered on Kangaroo Island to participate in the nationwide event that is Black Dog Ride's iconic annual "One-Dayer".
This year included 23 women from the Women 2 Wheels group in Adelaide. This was the third year participating and the women spend a few extra days touring, in what was becoming an annual tradition.
Riders started off on the Esplanade in Kingscote heading off to morning tea at Vivonne Bay General Store and lunch at Roo Lagoon Homestead and Gallery.
The final leg went to the Rockpool Cafe at Stokes Bay before finishing at the Parndana Hotel.
The KI Our Town mental health initiative sponsored the free breakfast by community radio 5-KIxFM and an information lanyard.
Speaking at the lunch was RU OK? spokesperson Tracey Wanganeen, who said you shouldn't be ashamed to seek help and you should be able to talk about mental health with friends and family.
"It's RU OK? Day every day," she said.
Ride committee member Ken Wright said any Island resident could access free "mental health first aid" at The Junction community centre, which was sponsored by the Black Dog Ride. The free course was offered regularly, he said.
The rebuilt homestead bed-and-breakfast and wood turning gallery at Roo Lagoon meanwhile was full steam ahead after being razed by the January 3, 2020 wildfire, thanks to the hard work of Jonny Gloyne and his partner Simone Krohn.
If you need help, Lifeline's 13 11 14 crisis support service is available 24/7.
