The National Parks and Wildlife Service is planning a prescribed burn today, March 22, 2023, along Sanderson Track in the Flinders Chase National Park on Kangaroo Island.
The prescribed burn aims to eliminate vegetation that had been cleared from the edges of Sanderson Track, one of the fire access tracks into Flinders Chase.
The burn will be conducted by the Department for Environment and Water and CFS.
The department says the objective of the burn is to create low fuel areas to limit the likelihood of bushfire spreading from Flinders Chase National Park and increase firefighter safety along fire access tracks.
As The Islander reported previously, this is the first time since the big 2019-2020 fires that burns have been undertaken on the western end.
The Sanderson Track is one of seven prescribed burns on Kangaroo Island for autumn 2023.
KI NPWS senior regional fire management officer Tony Sandeman told us earlier this month that in addition to today's Sanderson Track burn, the Douglas Hill boundary track at Kelly Hill Conservation Park and the south boundary track in Gosselands off the West End Highway were also planned for the west end.
The burns would also focus on reducing the hazards of cleared vegetation along the tracks.
Mr Sandeman said these burns inside the 2019-2020 Ravine fire scar would be done first, as there was no danger of the regenerating vegetation spreading the fire from the mechanically treated, fuel-reduced breaks.
The intent of the burns was to ensure safe access for CFS and National Parks crews in coming fire seasons, he said.
A fourth burn was planned at Murray Lagoon in Cape Gantheaume Conservation Park, continuing hazard reduction work from 2021.
There were also three additional burns planned for this autumn that were continuations of the 2022 spring program, at Dudley, Simpson and Seal Bay conservation parks.
All these National Parks' burn were done with the cooperation and assistance of local CFS brigade volunteers, Mr Sandeman said.
He encouraged residents to check for updates on the DEW website, as well as the CFS incident page, while having the AlertSA app on your device was a good idea, as it sent out notifications. Local CFS brigades could also be contacted, as they were kept informed of all the latest plans, he said.
The KI hazard-reduction burns are included in a total of 51 prescribed burns are planned as part of the SA NPWS autumn 2023 fire management program, anticipated to start in the next fortnight.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
