The prescribed burn will start at 10.30am on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 and is likely to be completed by 5pm.

Significant smoke may be observed during the burn, this is normal for fires in coastal mallee and smoke may be visible over the following days. The Sanderson Track will be closed with no public access during the burn. In the days following the fire, some residual smoke may be seen to the north, along South Coast Road and Cape du Couedic Rd.