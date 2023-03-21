The Islander
Sanderson Track rolled-break burn planned for Kangaroo Island today, March 22, 2023

Stan Gorton
Stan Gorton
Updated March 23 2023 - 10:58am, first published March 22 2023 - 9:33am
The prescribed burn aims to eliminate vegetation cleared from the edges of Sanderson Track, one of the fire access tracks into Flinders Chase National Park. Picture from NPWS SA website

The National Parks and Wildlife Service is planning a prescribed burn today, March 22, 2023, along Sanderson Track in the Flinders Chase National Park on Kangaroo Island.

Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

