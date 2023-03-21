The RFDS KI Support Group continues its fundraising efforts to keep the planes in the air.
Kangaroo Island relies on the Royal Flying Doctor Service to get patients to hospital in Adelaide and has a strong relationship with the service.
Last year, the local RFDS group raised $33,500, a great effort from the KI community, who support our group in so many ways.
We now have 13 active members, with many others who support by cooking, supplying produce, helping collect tins and manning the annual Badge Day sites.
You may have seen our girls outside the Drakes supermarket in the bright red T-shirts selling raffle tickets for just $2 each, with very good prizes for five lucky winners.
Raffle selling started on Feb. 8 and continues to the end of March.
This is the group's major yearly raffle, and will be drawn at our Easter Stall on Thursday, April 6, commencing 9am on Century 21's veranda on Dauncey Street in Kingscote.
There will be delicious home baked cakes, savouries, jams, chutney, sauces, plants, produce and knickknacks will be for sale.
The raffle drawing is at 10.30am.
The RFDS support group also holds an occasional sausage sizzle at Mitre 10.
And we continue to hand out "swipe tags" for use in any Drakes store in SA when shopping, where Drakes donate a percentage to our group.
The group thanks Century 21, Drakes, Mitre 10, the KI community and visiting tourists for their ongoing support. - Jaffrey Drinkwater, group member.
