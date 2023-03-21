The Islander
Home/News/Local News

Royal Flying Doctor Service Kangaroo Island Support group keeps up its efforts raising funds

By Jaffrey Drinkwater
Updated March 22 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Kangaroo Island GP Dr Susie Keynes now works for the Rural Flying Doctor Service and is one of the first Australian doctors to receive the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners new Rural Generalist Fellowship. Picture by RFDS

The RFDS KI Support Group continues its fundraising efforts to keep the planes in the air.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.