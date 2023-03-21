The Islander
Odd Fish 4 Poetry Slam is back for another round on Sunday, March 26, 2023

Updated March 22 2023 - 10:47am, first published 10:42am
Odd Fish 2 Poetry Slam winner Alice Teasdale and host Indiana James with the "Seal of Approval" trophy. File photo

The Odd Fish Poetry Slam is back, having finally recovered from the 2020 bushfires and COVID-19 pandemic postponements.

Local News

