The Odd Fish Poetry Slam is back, having finally recovered from the 2020 bushfires and COVID-19 pandemic postponements.
Odd Fish 4 Slam will be held this Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Boomerbank, 3196 Hog Bay Road, Kangaroo Island, from 3pm to 9 pm and is free to attend without booking.
A fun night for all is for certain with a traditional (tongue in cheek) poetry and original music competition followed by an open mic for anyone who has some vocal art to share.
Poet Alice Teasdale will be on the tiny stage to defend her past two consecutive titles and her perpetual trophy the "Seal of Approval".
Hosted by artists Indiana James and Linda Jenkins, Indy will compere the slam.
It's not too late if you want to participate in the competition ring Indy on 0408 600 243.
Many thanks to Tim Nicholson of East Texas Music for volunteering the sound gear and to all the crew with the American River Music Nights at The Shed for their enthusiastic support.
BYO drinks, a chair and some nibbles to share! (That rhymes)
