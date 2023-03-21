Another US tourism listing and 'Is Kangaroo Island being loved to death'?

Southern Ocean Lodge last week announced on Instagram that it was thrilled that Kangaroo Island was named in the Time magazine World's Greatest Places List for 2023.
Meanwhile, the national broadcaster has asked "Is Kangaroo Island being loved to death" after the third international and national award as a tourism destination.
The latest award from Time follows the New York Times in January listing Kangaroo Island the No. 7 place to visit in 2023.
That same month, Stokes Bay on KI's north coast was listed as the No. 1 best beach in Australia.
This latest listing in Time third's annual list of the world's 50 extraordinary travel destinations was welcomed by the owners of South Ocean Lodge.
The KI entry is titled "Rising from the ashes" and covers some of the island's natural attractions.
James Baillie said the recognition was a wonderful boost of encouragement as the SOL team prepared to reopen the globally celebrated luxury lodge in December 2023.
"We are full steam ahead on the build and we can't wait to welcome guests back to this special part of the world again," he said.
Tourism promotion ongoing
The South Australia Government meanwhile earlier this month announced it was sending a delegation to the United States for the first of two international roadshows, designed to showcase the state as an iconic must-see destination.
The SA Tourism Commission is making the arrangements and supporting 24 tourism businesses with the opportunity to attend a series of one-to-one workshops and networking events across three key cities in North America from March 18-23, 2022.
The SATC roadshows "aim to strengthen awareness and grow market presence in the North American market, which was worth $80 million a year to the state's visitor economy pre COVID".
A second roadshow in the UK and Europe later this year has also been confirmed - focusing on recovering the once $182 million markets.
North America, UK and Europe are identified as priority markets in the SATC's International Tourism Strategy 2025, which aims to reclaim the state's international market to its pre pandemic record-high of $1.2 billion by December 2025.
"Latest data shows international visitor expenditure is still significantly down on its pre COVID value - which is why it is important that South Australia is active in key markets and spotlighting iconic operators," the government says.
Blair Wickham of Exceptional Kangaroo Island was one of the tour operators flown to the US by SA Tourism.
It's fantastic to be heading to North America to reconnect with our travel distribution and media partners later this month. North America is a key market for us at Exceptional Kangaroo Island, and we are eager to strengthen existing relationships and cultivate new ones that will drive South Australia's tourism growth," Mr Wickham said,
"Online meeting platforms such as Zoom were essential during COVID lockdowns and border closures, however there is simply no substitute for face-to-face meetings.
"It is great to see the South Australian Tourism Commission recognise the importance and value of bringing a selection of the state's leading operators to North America. These trade distribution relationships are critical for South Australia's recovery and continued growth as a tourism industry.
"South Australia's blend of authentic experiences, unspoiled nature, excellent food and wine, and warm hospitality is a major attraction for American and Canadian travellers.
"As we prepare to reconnect with our key markets in North America, we are excited to showcase the unique qualities that set our region apart and invite more visitors to discover the magic of South Australia."
