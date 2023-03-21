The Islander
Another US tourism listing and 'Is Kangaroo Island being loved to death'?

Updated March 22 2023 - 11:22am, first published 10:51am
The new Southern Ocean Lodge, nicknamed SOL 2.0, is taking shape on the south coast of Kangaroo Island, due to open in December 2023. Picture by SOL

Southern Ocean Lodge last week announced on Instagram that it was thrilled that Kangaroo Island was named in the Time magazine World's Greatest Places List for 2023.

