Flu jab clinics on Kangaroo Island, ambulance volunteers needed

The Kangaroo Island Medical Clinic is again offering flu vaccines in the lead up to winter 2023.
It's offering a special program to local businesses, while the drive-through flu clinics at ovals are happening again.
The clinic is taking bookings on 8553 2037 for business visits and will bring its experience to a workplace to help employees stay well, reduce absenteeism and keep your business functioning.
The influenza vaccination is recommended every year for people six months of age and over, to reduce the likelihood of becoming ill with flu.
Free flu vaccinations are available for people with chronic disease, who are at greater risk of disease and developing complications if they get flu.
Drive-though flu clinics dates:
Meanwhile SA Health on Friday, March 17, 2023 said there were 2347 new cases of COVID-19 reported in South Australia last week. This was a large increase, up from 1712 the week before.
Ambulance call-out
SA Ambulance Service last week launched its volunteer recruitment campaign, Answer the Call. The campaign aims to attract volunteers across country SA from Elliston to Robe.
More than 1200 volunteers provide ambulance services to South Australians in 80 locations. KI's ambulance stations are very much in need of new volunteers.
Penneshaw volunteer ambulance officer Mos Howard is the 2023 KI Council Citizen of the Year. He has served as an ambulance officer for more than 10 years and encourages others to join.
Volunteers join the service from all walks of life, and no prior medical knowledge is required. SAAS provides training, uniform and reimburses out of pocket costs such as travel and childcare. Find out more at www.saasvolunteer.sa.gov.au
