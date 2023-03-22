Inaugural Southbound MusicFest set to rock Kangaroo Island

Live music is alive and well on Kangaroo Island - with the inaugural Southbound MusicFest only weeks away - on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
This follows sad news of the late cancellation New Shoot Music Festival at Penneshaw, but never fear, the music must go on!
Southbound MusicFest 2023 has attracted a raft of talent - with mainland bands The Sunday Reeds from Melbourne and Adelaide, Moraygun from Adelaide and the Road Kings from Adelaide and KI - plus Island favourites 36South, Double Header, The Wildflowers, and Boone Law.
The inaugural Southbound MusicFest will take place at Studio 203 Dover Farm - Kangaroo Island's only purpose-built live music venue.
Organised by locals, this much-anticipated event is offering non-stop entertainment - plus a licensed bar and food, provided by popular Kingscote café, Cactus.
With plenty of parking onsite and a camping area, locals and visitors can expect a fabulous night out - on their doorstep.
The team behind the inaugural Southbound MusicFest include East Texas Music's Tim and Fern Nicholson, Mark Probert from Kingscote Sound and Izzy Coleman.
Early bird locals' tickets have already sold out - with online tickets available now on Eventbrite. Be quick to get yours!
Studio 203 is located at 203 Glen Barrett Drive, Dover Farm, just outside of Kingscote town.
For more information, phone Tim Nicholson on 0434 027141.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.