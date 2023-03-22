The Islander
Inaugural Southbound MusicFest set to rock Kangaroo Island

Updated March 23 2023 - 10:22am, first published 9:48am
Live music is alive and well on Kangaroo Island - with the inaugural Southbound MusicFest only weeks away - on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

