Official opening of new cricket facilities on Kangaroo Island

The Kangaroo Island and SA cricket associations on Tuesday, March 28 will hold an official opening of all the new cricket facilities on KI, including the new practice facility at Soldier's Memorial Park in Kingscote.
There will be SACA representatives present at the official opening at 4pm at the new cricket nets at Kingscote oval, while there is also a sausage sizzle and free junior cricket clinic planned.
New cricket facilities include all new cricket pitches at each of Kangaroo Island's five cricket grounds, and the new practice facilities at Kingscote, MacGillivray and Wisanger.
The facilities were built thanks to grants from the SA Cricket Association, with involvement and support of the KI Council, SA government, Australian Cricket Association and Cricket Australia.
Meanwhile, the Kingscote Sporting Club thanks to grants from several organisations has in the past year upgraded its changing rooms and also clubrooms at the oval.
While out at Western Districts, the new sporting club and facilities are nearing completion are due to open some time during this football and netball season.
The new $4.16-million pavilion will include amenities that will accommodate all four user groups being Australian football, cricket, netball and tennis, meeting rooms for sport and community use, a large commercial kitchen, social spaces, and spectator amenities.
As is tradition, the Kangaroo Island winter sports season kicks off with the ANZAC Day weekend Jamie Larcombe tribute match at Western Districts.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.