The Islander
Official opening of new cricket facilities on Kangaroo Island

By Stan Gorton
Updated March 23 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 10:58am
Quinn Relf and Fraser Kuchel from local Kangaroo Island business Kuchel Concrete ready to pour the new cricket practice facilities at the Kingscote oval on Feb. 24, 2023. Picture by Stan Gorton
The old cricket nets and practice facilities at the Kingscote oval were torn down in early February 2023. Picture by Stan Gorton

The Kangaroo Island and SA cricket associations on Tuesday, March 28 will hold an official opening of all the new cricket facilities on KI, including the new practice facility at Soldier's Memorial Park in Kingscote.

Local News

