The Islander
New research shows Australia's southern reef marine life is collapsing

Updated March 23 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 11:45am
The large 2-metre tall coral structure discovered by marine biologists diving on the AusOcean research mission to Smith Bay, Kangaroo Island is believed to be at least 300 years old. Picture by Bill Goh

Australia needs to better manage its southern waters and marine life, the Australian Marine Conservation Society said after a new report showed that reef marine life in our temperate waters is being squeezed out of its habitat by climate change and collapsing.

