Kingscote's main jetty to reopen soon as improvements near completion

The Department for Infrastructure and Transport says the Kingscote jetty is still scheduled to reopen next month after a lengthy stint of improvements.
The jetty area has been and still is a construction zone for the past year with the contractor also working on SA Water's new desalination intake pipe.
The pipe is being assembled and stored at the Kingscote jetty before being moved to Penneshaw.
"It's still planned for the jetty to open in early April, but the date is yet to be confirmed," a spokesperson said.
After more than a year, the refurbishment and upgrade of the Kingscote main jetty is nearing completion.
Works have included placing more than 100 new pilings, cross bracing and re-decking on the main jetty and removal of old ferry infrastructure that is no longer required.
Work had been due to be complete in late 2022, but issues including a shortage of material had impacted on the timeline.
The department says delays were due to "the identification of additional required works, following further assessment of the timber substructure".
Minor works to the Fisherman's Jetty and the Screw Pile Jetty are still ongoing, with short-term closures anticipated. Advance notice will be provided to the community ahead of each closure.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.