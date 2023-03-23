The Islander
Home/News/Local News

Kingscote's main jetty to reopen soon as improvements near completion

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated March 24 2023 - 10:05am, first published 9:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Department for Infrastructure and Transport says the Kingscote jetty is still scheduled to reopen next month after a lengthy stint of improvements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.