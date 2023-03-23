The Islander
Home/News/Local News

South Australian Country Fire Service completes most significant safety upgrade to its fleet since Ash Wednesday Fires

Updated March 24 2023 - 11:03am, first published 10:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Standing with one of the new upgraded appliances are SA CFS volunteers Katy Walker (Mt Barker Brigade), Daniel Henriques-De-La-Fuente (Mt Barker Brigade), chief officer Brett Loughlin AFSM and Murray Dolan (Mt Barker Brigade). Picture supplied

The South Australian Country Fire Service has completed its most significant vehicle upgrades in 40 years - since the Ash Wednesday fires - with new safety systems installed in more than 390 trucks, following the completion of the Fire Truck Safety Systems (FTSS) project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.