The South Australian Country Fire Service has completed its most significant vehicle upgrades in 40 years - since the Ash Wednesday fires - with new safety systems installed in more than 390 trucks, following the completion of the Fire Truck Safety Systems (FTSS) project.
Every single truck in the SA CFS fleet now has been upgraded, included those appliances on Kangaroo Island, and new fleet come with all the safety features as standard.
The FTSS project, funded by the state government, has enabled the CFS to address safety provisions on our current fleet, by retrofitting burn over protection features to enhance firefighter safety and minimise the risk of exposure to death or injury from burn overs.
In-cabin breathing systems, radiant heat shield window curtains, deluge systems for cabin glass protection, and tyre spray protection systems are among a list of key features installed in the trucks, including tankers, pumpers and bulk water carriers.
CFS chief officer, Brett Loughlin AFSM, said the standardisation of features across all response vehicles would position CFS as a national leader in safety features afforded to firefighter crew safety on operational fleet.
"It can be said that this is the single most significant upgrade that has been undertaken on operational fleet since the Ash Wednesday fires in 1983," he said.
"The safety and wellbeing of CFS volunteers will always be of the upmost importance, therefore, it's important we as an agency do everything in our power to provide adequate protection and safety procedures for our volunteers.
"In addition to the safety enhancements, the CFS was also given approval to employ dedicated Regional Fleet Officers across the state, to actively support the maintenance of operational fleet to its highest possible standard.
Operational response vehicles project officer, Peter Bonython said initiatives like these also helped develop strong partnerships with SA industries and businesses.
He said ensuring all CFS trucks are fitted with a standard set of safety features was an essential undertaking, with all CFS trucks requiring a safety retrofit, placed back into service at the end of 2022.
"Each of the key safety features will assist in reducing the impact felt on CFS volunteers during a bushfire, including heat exhaustion and most importantly radiant heat, which is the biggest threat to firefighters," Mr Bonython said.
Key features standard across all response vehicles:
