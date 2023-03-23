Kangaroo Island sent four representative teams earlier this month, March 11-12, to compete in the 2023 SA Country Basketball Championships.
Attending were the U14 Girls, U14 Boys, U18 Girls and U18 Boys.
The KI Basketball Association was totally stoked to win both the U14 Girls and U14 Boys in their respective divisions.
This weekend, March 25-26, 2023, the U12 and U16 boys and girls are away competing in the state championships. More on that in coming editions.
Here are the reports and team photos from U14 and U18 trips:
KI Under 14 Girls crowned country champs
What an amazing weekend this group of girls had, playing some hard and fast basketball and finishing as division champions.
The first day saw them find their feet, explore playing with new teammates, normally their rivals on the island, and getting used to the different style of basketball.
Playing steady in both games, the team finished the day with two wins from two games.
Day 2 saw a focused team take to the courts, beating their coach and manager to the bench and leading their own warm up.
All players realised the importance of their role and with everyone following the team plan, opponents were unable to match us - another two wins from two games.
Sierra and Amelia's anticipation saw a number of intercepts and rejections come our way, Lily and Chloe D.'s strength allowed domination when rebounding and moving the ball down court.
Penny and Mia's speed and pressure were unrelenting and teams struggled to get around them and Chloe F. and Asha kept the pressure on the ball dribblers, setting up traps which led to easy intercepts.
The semi-finals saw a replay of a team we had played previously, and the team was once again able to come away with a win to give them a grand-final berth.
The first five minutes of the grand final were full of nerves, but after a timeout the team refocused and put their foot down.
They lifted the intensity, increased the speed and played our team game coming away with a much-deserved win.
The girls should be extremely proud of how they conducted themselves over the weekend, their fantastic sportsmanship and athleticism was recognised by all opposition coaches. Thank you. - Jane Roberts
KI Under 14 Boys crowned country champs
The KI Division 5 U14 boys basketball team were crowned champions at the recent junior country champs.
They played two games on the Saturday, defeating Jamestown 46 to 21 and Broken Hill 66 to 26.
The boys then played three games on the Sunday defeating Mt Gambier 51 to 24, Eastern Hills 34 to 20 and Barossa Valley 74 to 25.
At 8am Monday morning they defeated Great Southern 49 to 28, finishing on top of the ladder and undefeated after 6 games.
They continued their winning form displaying great skill and teamwork in the Grand Final defeating Eastern Hills 47 to 22.
The coaches Blake and Cain Florance displayed great sportsmanship and leadership throughout the tournament and the boys really appreciated the time they put in. - Amy Turner
Under 18 Girls compete Division 2/Pool B
Game 1: Great Southern White 51 Def KI 13 - Great Southern Slammers hit the court with much vigour displaying some great shooting from outside the key way.
KI started to react to the physical pressure that the Slammers were placing on the ball with better team play and support.
Molly Watters opened up KI's account with a lovely jump shot and the team started to settle into their half court press with some strong defensive rebounds through Lani and Tayah.
The GS Slammers maintained their strong shooting from beyond the three point arc, and though KI controlled the ball into their front half they could not buy a goal.
The score certainly was not indicative of how the KI girls played but an insight to the strength of the competition.
Game 2: KI 28 def Riverland 27 - After the big loss to GS early in the day the KI girls focussed more on their defensive pressure and accountability to the outside shooters.
Guards, Dakota, Evie and Kelesha with the support of Molly and Belle brought the game to life and Lani, Tayah and Seraphina continued to contest every rebound.
Going into the last quarter we were down but there was a greater expectation that we weren't going down with out a fight even if it meant having half our team in foul trouble.
One point down and with Belle, Molly and Seraphina out of the game and roughly 20 seconds remaining, Lani draws a foul which puts he to the free-throw line.
Her first and second attempt was unsuccessful but Tayah rebounds strongly to give us a one point lead. Riverland times out and advances the ball, and all we had to do was remain strong in defense, deny them the shot and take possession. Winners!
Game 3: KI 25 def Adelaide Plains 22 - Riverland had beaten Adelaide Plains by 21 points so we went into this game full of confidence that we were going to be strong contenders.
Kelesha found her groove nailing a couple of three point shots but Riverland went out to an early lead and it seemed like nothing was going to drop for us.
Heading into the last quarter 10 points down the girls still remained positive and set about to claim the lead with under a minute of play left.
Riverland sank two points but it was too late and we ran out winners by three points, and placed second on the ladder.
Our girls had received so many positive comments from other associations regarding how they conducted themselves - never dropped their heads and improved beyond measurable with each and every game.
Unfortunately GS Slammers Blue were way too skillful for us in our Qualifying final and that's were our journey ended, but not without a lovely team dinner and a dip in the pool. - Sharon Gaskin
Under 18 Boys show great teamwork
The boys set their mind to winning the weekend and set themselves some measurable values for the Country Championships - respect, teamwork, determination, and fun.
The boys played true to these values and represented KI exceptionally.
Although the team fell short in the semi-final, it was evident to us all that long-term wins are better than short-term wins and the values they upheld this weekend spoke for that. - Jay Giameos
