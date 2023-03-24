A prescribed burn is planned at Cape Bouguer Wilderness Area, on Kangaroo Island, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, weather conditions permitting.
The National Parks and Wildlife Service SA prescribed burn will start at 11am and is likely to be completed by 6pm.
The area to be burnt is 10.3 hectares on the western side of Douglas Hill boundary track and will extend south along the eastern boundary of Cape Bouguer wilderness area to the coast.
This follows another prescribed burn earlier this week along Sanderson Track in Flinders Chase National Park.
The objective of this latest burn is to create low fuel areas to limit the likelihood of bushfire spreading from Cape Bouguer wilderness area and increase firefighter safety along fire access tracks.
Douglas Hill boundary fire access track will be closed and there will be no public access during the burn.
Some residual smoke may be seen to the north along South Coast Road. A significant smoke column is expected during the burn and may be visible over the next few days.
NPWS SA conducts a state-wide program of prescribed burns to reduce the spread and intensity of bushfires, protect communities and enhances biodiversity.
Prescribed burning is just one tool used to reduce fuel loads across strategic areas of public and private land. Prescribed burns will only be carried out when it is deemed safe to do so and may be cancelled at short notice if conditions change.
A list of planned prescribed burns is available on the DEW website.
