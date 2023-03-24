The Islander
Prescribed burn planned at Cape Bouguer Wilderness Area on Kangaroo Island on March 25, 2023

Updated March 24 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 3:15pm
The prescribed burn on Sanderson Track in Flinders Chase National Park on March 22, 2023 is pictured on the left, while the burn on the western side of Douglas Hill boundary track at the Cape Bouguer Wilderness Area on Saturday, March 25, 2023 is on the right. Picture NPWS map

A prescribed burn is planned at Cape Bouguer Wilderness Area, on Kangaroo Island, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, weather conditions permitting.

