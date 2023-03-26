KI Land for Wildlife exhibition at Fine Art Kangaroo Island

Audrey Harnett is a passionate and long practising visual artist.
She has produced exciting art forms depicting the island's Western River region for many years.
As a landowner since 1996, she is committed to protecting the island's natural habitats, and to conserving the flora and fauna that comprise its unique and interconnected ecosystems.
Following a decade of printmaking, producing sculpture, jewellery and multi-media installation Audrey's current choice of medium is painting.
Her two passions - art and conservation - coalesce in an impressive exhibition to open at Easter 2023 at Fine Art Kangaroo Island, Kingscote, which runs through April.
On display, for sale, will be 10 vibrant and panoramic landscapes. These painting are mainly large in scale and transport the viewer into the heart of KI's wild north coast.
Audrey's bush block - dedicated to non-profit organisation KI Land for Wildlife (KI LfW) to preserve remnant bushland and revegetate thousands of sheoak trees, critical to endangered glossy black-cockatoos - features in all the art.
"Kangaroo Island has been a constant source of inspiration since I graduated from Adelaide College of the Arts," Audrey said.
"The works for this exhibition draw on imagery and my memories of the landscape as seen before the losses of the 2019-20 fires."
The bold works, in the tradition of impressionist landscape painting, convey Audrey's love and concern for this precious place.
They provide an invitation to appreciate and protect the remaining wild places of the Island and highlight the conservation work undertaken by KI LfW in partnership with more than 25,000 hectares of privately owned properties.
Heidi Groffen of KI LfW said she was excited to be opening Audrey's beautiful exhibition at 3pm on Easter Saturday, April 8, 2023.
"Never before has the need for protection of Western KI's threatened species been so great," she said.
"Following the fires, numbers of species have been upgraded to Endangered. KI LfW aims to protect the island's threatened species and refuge habitats supporting landholders to survey, monitor and reduce threats to wildlife, and conserve natural habitats."
Curator Fleur Peters said Audrey's artwork was testament to her innate sense of artistry as she draws gentle attention to the importance of respecting and conserving wilderness in its natural state.
Fleur said the size and complexity of the work invites us to discover what is hidden within these precious landscapes.
"KI Land for Wildlife" promises to be memorable.
Everyone is welcome to attend the exhibition opening and artist floor talk. RSVPs welcome, but not essential. Fine Art KI will open daily Wednesday to Saturday 10-5 pm, and Easter Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.