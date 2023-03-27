Western KI access track prescribed burns deemed successful

The National Parks and Wildlife Service is pleased with its two prescribed burns on western Kangaroo Island over the past week.
NPWS senior regional fire management officer, Anthony Sandeman said both the Sanderson Track and Douglas Hill Boundary Track burns went well.
"Due to the fuel dryness the larger woody debris that we were seeking to burn, consumed well," Mr Sandeman said.
"The rain that we have just received has also made the burn sites safe and provided a positive start to the Kangaroo Island prescribed burn season."
A prescribed burn took place at Cape Bouguer Wilderness Area, on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
The area to be burnt was 10.3 hectares on the western side of Douglas Hill boundary track, extending south along the eastern boundary of Cape Bouguer wilderness area to the coast.
This follows another prescribed burn of rolled vegetation earlier on Wednesday, March 22 along Sanderson Track in Flinders Chase National Park that aimed to burn 24.2 hectares
The objective of these burns was to create low fuel areas to limit the likelihood of bushfire spreading from Cape Bouguer wilderness area and Flinders Chase, and increasing firefighter safety along fire access tracks.
Douglas Hill boundary fire access track was closed and there was no public access during the burn.
NPWS SA conducts a state-wide program of prescribed burns to reduce the spread and intensity of bushfires, protect communities and enhances biodiversity.
Prescribed burning is just one tool used to reduce fuel loads across strategic areas of public and private land. Prescribed burns will only be carried out when it is deemed safe to do so and may be cancelled at short notice if conditions change.
A list of planned prescribed burns is available on the DEW website.
