Yumbah Aquaculture has been recognised as the national winner of the Above and Beyond Award at the 2023 Sustainable Seafood Awards Australia, once again proving its commitment to sustainability.
Yumbah plans a major expansion of its Kangaroo Island land-based abalone farming operation at Smith Bay.
It also farms abalone, mussels and oysters at Port Lincoln, Narrawong and Mornington Peninsula in Victoria and Bicheno, Tasmania.
Hosted by the Marine Stewardship Council in partnership with the Aquaculture Stewardship Council, the prestigious annual awards celebrate organisations and people that make significant contributions towards responsible aquaculture farming and sustainable fishing practices.
Yumbah chief executive officer David Wood said the award reinforced the company's steadfast dedication to embracing environmental and social responsibility in every aspect of its operations.
"We are proud to be recognised for going Above and Beyond Award. It is testament to the hard work and stewardship of our people who have never stood still when it comes to ensuring our operations preserve and cultivate the environment," Mr Wood said.
"By embodying an improvement mindset, our team remains committed to evaluating all of our business practices to identify opportunities for sustainable innovation across our farms in Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia."
The Above and Beyond Award is presented to the ASC certified company who, in addition to its strict adherence to the ASC's seven key principles, also implement a range of other initiatives that improve environmental and social performance.
More specifically, the criteria evaluates the company's new policies, procedures or innovative approaches to recycling, packaging and energy sourcing, exceeding the requirements set out in the ASC standard.
"Our Yumbah family live and work in the communities where they farm. It is our passion and combined effort that elevates us to becoming an industry leader when it comes to sustainable and socially responsible operations," Mr Wood said.
Yumbah Aquaculture also received a Highly Commended nod in the Best Responsible Producer Award - for the second year running, as well as Young Person in Aquaculture Award categories.
