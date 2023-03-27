The Islander
Yumbah Aquaculture takes home Above and Beyond Award for sustainability

Updated March 27 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 2:51pm
Sustainably farmed abalone on one of Yumbah's land-based aquaculture operations. Picture supplied

Yumbah Aquaculture has been recognised as the national winner of the Above and Beyond Award at the 2023 Sustainable Seafood Awards Australia, once again proving its commitment to sustainability.

