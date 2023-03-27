After a COVID induced pause of nearly three years, the annual Kangaroo Island Country Education Fund fundraising dinner will be held at the Ozone Hotel on Friday, May 5, 2023.
As an Island off mainland Australia the demands on its youth seeking further education can be challenging and expensive.
The mission of the Kangaroo Island Country Education Fund (KICEF) is to foster the further education, career and personal development opportunities of our island youth, through community-based encouragement and financial assistance.
In many instances the pursuit of further education, be it vocational or tertiary, would not be possible without the support provided via KICEFs fundraising and grant allocation mechanisms.
KICEF was established in 2007 and since that time has assisted over 300 local youth with financial support in pursuit of their educational aspirations.
There are occasions when KICEF grantees return to or stay on the Island and service residents with their skills and qualifications.
An example is local Madelyn Cadd, nee Lade, who completed a Diploma in Early Childhood Education, practiced local childcare and is now employed at KICE as a School Services Officer and Alana Bullard, nee Nolan, who completed a Batchelor of Education and has spent several years teaching on Island.
Rory van der Linden was also afforded support via KICEF, graduated from university and is now employed as a GP on the mainland.
Often the KICEF grants provided to local youth can be matched through partnerships with a number of educational institutions.
The fundraising dinner being held in May includes a three course, wines and the opportunity to participate in an auction offering a wide range of experiences, accommodation and products donated by local and mainland entities.
These include the Aurora Group, KI Outdoor Adventures, Kangaroo Island Spirits, 1834 Group, local member Leon Bignell, Rawnsley Park, Dean Wiles, Dudley Wines, Islander Estate, Kangaroo Island SeaLink and Ballie Lodges.
Generous support over the years has also been provided through the Sandy Memorial Trust, FWH Foundation and through the Associates of KI Medical Clinic.
KICEF committee member and event coordinator Pierre Gregor said that fundraising support via sponsorships, donations and initiatives, such as the fundraising dinner, was a vital component in ensuring the ongoing developmental support of our youth now and well into the future.
"Local support and participation in the dinner is key to the success of KICEFs fundraising event," Mr Gregor said.
A highlight of the evening is the guest speaker Dr Barbara Spears AM who is Professor of Education and Social Development (Adjunct), at University of South Australia: Education Futures.
A former primary school teacher, she was awarded the May Mills Scholarship for Women at Flinders University to explore girls' bullying behaviours for her PhD in 1994.
With 100 plus publications, she is recognised nationally and internationally for work on participatory design, youth voice, cyber/bullying, sexting, mental health, wellbeing, and the role of technology in young people's social relationships.
Bookings for the KICEF Fundraising Dinner can be made through the Eventbrite site on www.eventbrite.com/e/kangaroo-island-country-education-fundraising-dinner-tickets-597528803737
