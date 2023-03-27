The Islander
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Kangaroo Island Country Education Fund fundraiser dinner on again soon

Updated March 27 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Previous KICEF recipient Rory van der Linden with his parents Trish and Gerome, and brother Jacob, at the graduation ceremony at the University of New South Wales' new Rural Clinical School Campus at Port Macquarie in November 2022. Picture supplied

After a COVID induced pause of nearly three years, the annual Kangaroo Island Country Education Fund fundraising dinner will be held at the Ozone Hotel on Friday, May 5, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.