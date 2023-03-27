Tasting Australia to return to Kangaroo Island for 2023

Australia's longest running eating and drinking festival, Tasting Australia presented by RAA Travel will return in 2023 with foodies from around the country descending on Kangaroo Island to taste the Island's iconic produce.
The 10-day festival will run from Friday, April 28 to Sunday, May 7, 2023 with more than 150 events across Adelaide and regional South Australia.
The festival's immersive and unique events will see South Australian produce shine under the expertise of local, interstate and international chefs.
Co-festival director Karena Armstrong said that as one of South Australia's most celebrated regions, Kangaroo Island was an area that had to be included in the Tasting Australia program.
"When it comes to some of South Australia's most desirable food and beverage, Kangaroo Island is always top of mind," Ms Armstrong said. "Not to mention the stunning landscape of the island - the experience is second to none.
"For those visiting Adelaide from across the country, Kangaroo Island is a perfect natural escape to complement their time in the city."
Tasting Australia Airlines will return to Kangaroo Island this year inviting guests to fasten their seatbelts as they fly in for multiple one-off dining experiences across the Island.
"The chefs are excited to be involved - they are swapping their acclaimed restaurants for unique partnerships and quite literal greener pastures of these regional events," Ms Armstrong said.
The chefs who will be cooking as part of Tasting Australia Airlines include Shannon Flemming (Lot. 100), Mark Labrooy (Three Blue Ducks), Melissa Palinkas (Young George Bar & Kitchen), Yolandi and Dylan Pitallo (The Odd Plate) and sixth generation Kangaroo Islander, Jan Ordway.
Browse the upcoming events via tastingaustralia.com.au
