The Islander
Tasting Australia to return to Kangaroo Island for 2023

Updated March 27 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:17pm
Australia's longest running eating and drinking festival, Tasting Australia presented by RAA Travel will return in 2023. Picture supplied

Australia's longest running eating and drinking festival, Tasting Australia presented by RAA Travel will return in 2023 with foodies from around the country descending on Kangaroo Island to taste the Island's iconic produce.

Local News

