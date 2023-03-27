The Islander
Brothers complete and set Fastest Known Time for KI 'Cape to Cape' run in 20 hours 37 minutes

Updated March 27 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 4:11pm
Brothers Angus and Jackson Bruce on the weekend set the Fastest Known Time for the 160km "Cape to Cape" run across Kangaroo Island.

