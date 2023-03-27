Brothers Angus and Jackson Bruce on the weekend set the Fastest Known Time for the 160km "Cape to Cape" run across Kangaroo Island.
After departing the Cape Willoughby lighthouse at 12noon on Saturday, March 25, 2023 they ran through the night reaching Cape Borda lighthouse the following morning with a time of 20 hours and 37 minutes.
The brothers will now officially enter the Fastest Known Time database for the Cape to Cape, setting the challenge for others to do the run faster.
The run has also raised more than $25,000 for the children's cancer charity, Canteen. The original target was $16,000 or $100 per kilometre.
The SA Premier's office has also just pledged $1000 to the run.
"Everybody has been unbelievable on the Island and the mainland," Angus said. "We've raised much more than we expected, it's been incredible.
"It's everything we could have wished for and more."
The brothers had a support team of about 10, including in laws, with six going the whole way in three support vehicles.
The support crew also documented the entire run and they hope to publish some form of documentary soon.
The run was recorded on the Strava GPS Cycling and Running App.
The brothers ran the whole way together taking a quick 10 to15-minute break every four hours for a "sit down and a Voltaren rub", feeding up on noodles or pizza.
They passed by Parndana on the Playford Highway in the darkness, where some young fellas in a ute wished them well as they passed by.
Earlier in the day, a local resident came out from Moore's Road to say hello, as well as a family cheering them on the road near Pelican Lagoon.
Thankfully the rain held off until about daybreak on Sunday morning for the final 30km down Cape Borda Road to the finish on the western end of KI.
Since finishing, Angus and Jackson have received dozens of messages from friends, family and supporters, congratulating them on their accomplishment.
Growing up, the Bruce brothers had always run together and when finding out about Fastest Known Time runs, they realised running across KI would be the perfect mission.
A runner named "Jeff" from the Fleurieu Peninsula had previously attempted a Cape to Cape FKT run, failing his first two times.
He succeeded on his third attempt, setting a time of 21 hours and 30 minutes, but that was in the opposite direction and so is considered a different FKT run.
Angus said Jeff had found out about their run and was excited about their attempt.
He said he would 100 per cent encourage others to try and beat their time, and he hoped someone else would come to KI just to do the run.
The brothers will leave their fundraiser live for several weeks and you can still help out the Cape to Cape fundraiser at www.raiseit.org.au/fundraisers/brucebrothers or BruceBrothers.com.au
The brothers grew up on a farm at Arthurton on the Yorke Peninsula. Dad is a farmer on the YP, and also came over to help during the 2019-2020 bushfires.
Angus, 26, works in digital communications for the METRONET state government project in Western Australia, while Jackson, 24, is a PE and Health School Teacher at Adelaide High.
The KI Cape to Cape route now exists on Fastest Known Time website, so they will followed the map linked here, but add 5kms to make it 100miles: https://fastestknowntime.com/route/kangaroo-island-cape-cape-sa-australia
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
