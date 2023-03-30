Easter fishing comp at American River on again for 2023

Ella Lamphee, Hugo Bower with his winning sweep, Tom Lamphee with a sand crab and Charlie Bower weigh their fish in at The Shed at a previous American River Easter fishing competition. File picture

Big cash prizes are on offer again in American River's annual Easter Fishing Spectacular, with the main prizes of $750 for open age and $250 for juniors.



With different categories for boaties and shore-based fishers as well as prizes for different species, there are plenty of opportunities for fisherfolk of all ages and family members.



This year's main prize will be for the heaviest catch of a "Mystery Species" to be drawn from a hat at the final presentation.



In effect, a nice, plump Tommy ruff caught on the town wharf might win over a big, fat 40cm King George whiting caught from a boat in the middle of Eastern Cove. Species include whiting, trevally, sweep, salmon trout, snook, flathead, garfish, Tommy ruff, squid and crab.



The competition for fish caught within American River waters is well supported by KI businesses and traders, who have provided a variety of prizes from cash to goods and services.

A free barbecue lunch following the Sunday presentation weigh-in included in the entry fee - $15 for seniors (16 and over), $5 juniors (15 and under).



"The Shed" also offering meals and extended bar service, plus live music to enable winners to celebrate and others to lament "the one that got away".

Conducted by the American River Community Sports Association - aka "The Shed", the competition has been an annual event for many years.



Club president, Alan "Spider" Evans, said the event attracted keen fishers from far and wide, with 80 or 90 entrants each year.

The competition spans two days of Easter - Saturday, April 8 and Sunday morning, April 9.



Entrants should register at "The Shed", Tangara Dirve, on Saturday 8.30am to 2pm, or Sunday 8am to 10am. Weigh-in on Saturday until 6pm or Sunday until 12noon.