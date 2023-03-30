New ownership for The Islander

The Islander will continue to cover the full scope of local news, including local politics, business and sport. File picture

The Islander has been sold and next week's edition April 6, 2023 will be the first published by new owners, SA Today.



SA Today is determined to bring more news to regional readers and its group general manager Renee Bennett said her team was excited to embark on a new era of regional journalism in South Australia.



"Hyper-local is our mantra, and we have a great passion for regional journalism", Ms Bennett said.



SA Today is owned by fourth generation independent publisher Paul Thomas and Damian Morgan from Today News Group, who have led a revival of regional independent newspapers, including the relaunch of the Border Watch in Mount Gambier, the South Eastern Times in Millicent and the Penola Pennant, after previous owners closed the papers in 2020.



"We will increase the amount of local news covered each week as well as increasing the size of the newspaper produced each week," Ms Bennett said.



"And while that will mean an increase in the cover price of the newspaper - from $2.20 to $2.50 - our experience with our other regional papers is that locals are happy to pay a little more for the paper if they are getting more local news.



"We strongly believe local news is the lifeblood of local communities and there will always be demand for high quality local journalism.



"We believe newspapers still have a significant role to play in regional communities, in tandem with digital news."



The Islander will cover the full scope of local news, including local politics, business and sport and, importantly, it will also be championing local events and community groups and causes.



"We'll be holding the powerful to account, but we'll also be great promoters of the local region," Ms Bennett said.



"We're very optimistic about the future for regional South Australia and we'll be playing our part to help The Islander thrive into the future."

